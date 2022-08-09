Palamu(Jharkhand): In a first, several Naxal-hit areas in Jharkhand will hoist the national flag of the 75th Independence Day as police have been able to successfully thwart the Naxal threat and people are more confident to celebrate the occasion.

The tricolour will be hoisted in the Naxal area of Jharkhand's Palamu. The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has reached the Naxal stronghold with the area witnessing the hoisting of the tricolour after several decades. According to sources, police and other armed forces have successfully maintained law and order in the Naxal areas. More than 70 police camps have been set up in Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar.

DIG of Palamu range Rajkumar Lakra said: "The police and security forces have reached the end of Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar, due to which people have got a safe environment. People's morale has been boosted by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Whether it is about the area of ​​Budhapahar or the border area adjacent to Bihar, the police are present everywhere."

Jitendra Thakur, a villager of Manatu, Palamu, said, "Earlier people used to put a red and black flag and could not hoist the tricolour but now the atmosphere has changed. People are feeling safe now. Earlier Naxalites used to create obstacles but now it is not so. Many areas of Palamu are like this, where Independence Day is being celebrated for the first time."

Sumitra Devi and Dulari Devi, the women of Palamu's Manatu, said that they are very excited about the tricolour campaign and they are not afraid of anyone. A few years ago, the atmosphere was not like this, but now things have changed. For many decades, due to fear of Naxalites, there was no flag hoisting. Maoists used to put up black flags on government buildings on Independence Day and Republic Day. At the same time, they used to use the red flag to issue their decree.