Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As part of a major reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan was on Sunday shifted to Food Department, with the government transferring a total of 37 IAS officers. SK Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, is posted as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, has replaced Prabakar in the Home Department. Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Radhakrishnan is now posted as Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department replacing Md Nasimuddin, who is posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

Also Read: TN announces fare-free travel in govt buses for children

P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary/Officer on Special Duty, Health and Family Welfare, is posted as Principal Secretary, Health Department, replacing Radhakrishnan. Kumar is a 1995 batch IAS officer. A postgraduate in agriculture, the 53-year-old officer has a doctorate degree as well. Radhakrishnan, who has hands-on experience in tackling crisis situations, was brought back as Health Secretary on June 12, 2020 when fresh virus cases were on the rise during the first wave of COVID-19.

The 55-year-old Radhakrishnan, a veterinary doctor (MVSc), was the Health Secretary from September 2012 till February 2019. He was succeeded by Beela Rajesh and Radhakrishnan replaced her exactly two years ago. After the DMK assumed office in May 2021 and following the transfer of officials, the Madras High Court observed that continuity is maintained by the government as regards the office of the state Health Secretary.

It was to make sure that there is no loss of momentum in continuing the fight against COVID-19, the court had said then while hearing a virus-related matter. Radhakrishnan was the district collector of Nagapattinam when the coastal region was ravaged by the tsunami in 2004 and he was credited for swift relief and rehabilitation measures.

A 1992 batch IAS officer, he has also been a Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation to coordinate the Coronavirus-related issues with the civic body chief. Radhakrishnan was among the top state officials to keep tabs on the treatment of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 at the Apollo Hospitals here till her demise in December that year. In total 37, IAS officers have been transferred. (PTI)