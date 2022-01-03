Sawai Madhopur: Tourists on a Jungle Trail in Ranthambore National Park on the New Year day were chased by a tigress for a while and then she abandoned her pursuit and disappeared in the forest.

Tourists who were travelling on an open Gypsy vehicle, heaved a sigh of relief, when the tigress Sultana came closer to vehicle; 'changed her path' and then later disappeared in the Ranthambore National Park.

On seeing tigress Sultana approaching the tourist vehicle; driver the of vehicle 'applying presence of mind', reverted back the Gypsy 'slowly and tactfully', said the source.

Tourists became excited when the tigress came suddenly near the Zone number one of the 'Singhdwar' in the national park, where the tourists had gathered in large number.

After seeing the huge rush of tourists in the morning; tigress Sultana went towards and chased tourists' vehicle up to 300 meters. The driver tactfully put the vehicle in the reverse direction up to 300 meter, added the source.

In the previous incidents also, tigress Sultana had chased tourists vehicle in the Ranthambore National Park, twice.

On November 24 last year, two forest guards riding on a motorbike had been chased by the tigress. In another incident, the tigress had been after a vehicle and even hit the back portion of it with her claws, said the source.

As a precautionary step, the Zone one of the national park had been closed, earlier, and again reopened, added the source.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) of Ranthambore National Park, TC Verma, said, "On Sunday that is on New Year Day, tigress Sultana (T-107) was after a tourist vehicle and chased it some distance. We are monitoring the tigress; besides contemplating to close the Zone one of the national park again."