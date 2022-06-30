New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Three youths died by falling off a flyover in front of the District Hospital in the district on Wednesday late in the night. The police reached the spot and the deceased were declared brought dead by doctors when the police rushed them to the hospital. The police are further probing the accident by investigating the CCTV footage, which has also surfaced on the internet.

Three youth dies by falling off a flyover in Ghaziabad

Nupur Agarwal, SP City said, "Two drunk bike riders were passing at a high speed on the flyover in front of the Ghaziabad District Hospital on Wednesday late in the night. During this, a worker who cleaning the flyover was hit by them and all three youths died after they fell off the flyover."

According to the police, the name of the deceased sweeper is Anmol, who was the eldest of the brothers in the house and was a resident of Modi Nagar. Whereas the bike riders have been identified as Rajat and Vishal, both are said to be from the same area. At the same time, Ajay, uncle of the deceased Anmol, said "Anmol died due to negligence as he was not given safety equipment during cleaning." The family has demanded justice as well as compensation.