Baramulla: Army officers highly appreciated the professional services and spirit of Army jawans in foiling the infiltration bid in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. During a joint press conference of Army and Police in Baramulla district, the officers said that three infiltrators who were trying to infiltrate the Kamalkot area were killed while a huge amount of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their custody.

During the press conference, the military officers said that the operation was not easy in the face of bad weather, but the military personnel achieved great success by showing their skills and professional services. While providing information regarding the operation, he said that as soon as the army received the intelligence of infiltration on the Line of Control, the operation was launched and a major infiltration attempt was foiled.

Military officers said that during the operation, the infiltrators were given an opportunity to hide, but they retaliated, after which the security personnel was shot at, and in the subsequent shooting three infiltrators were killed. He said that two AK rifles, a Chinese Karban rifle, and hundreds of rounds of bullets were seized from the custody of the slain infiltrators.

It is noteworthy that the army also released a video related to the infiltration yesterday, in which it can be seen that three assailants are trying to infiltrate. The army had learned from the intelligence agency that some people were waiting for infiltration and the army had set up its ambushes at various places.