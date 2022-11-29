Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Three people, including Vidisha Press Club President Rajesh Sharma and two of his journalist colleagues, were killed late at night in a collision with an unidentified vehicle near Lambakheda on the Bhopal-Vidisha road. The Salamatpur police have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating the case. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government.

As informed by the probing officials, the three men were on their way from Bhopal to Vidisha on a bike on Monday night when an unknown vehicle collided with their bike at the Lambakheda turn. Their bike lost control and all three were thrown away due to the blow, leading to their immediate death.

The deceased have been identified as Vidisha Press Club President Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Khari Fatak Road, Sunil Sharma, a resident of Sindhi Colony, and Narendra Dixit. All three were journalists by profession. The police launched an investigation and are trying to trace the unidentified vehicle.

Expressing grief over the accident, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter, and said, "We have received the sad news of the demise of Vidisha Press Club President Rajesh Sharma and fellow journalists Sunil Sharma and Narendra Dixit in an accident. I pray for strength for their family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

"The family of the late Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Sharma and Narendra Dixit should not consider themselves alone. In this hour of grief, we all are with the bereaved families. On behalf of the government, the families of the deceased will be provided assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each," he added. Umashankar Bhargav, the District Collector and Mukesh Tandon, a Former Municipal President, also spoke to the media, expressing grief over the loss of the journalists.