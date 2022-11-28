Udhampur (J&K): Four people of the same family died in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Chenani area in Udhampur district on Monday. The family was travelling from Sangaldan in Ramban district towards Jammu in a Maruti car bearing registration number JK191449.

The driver of the car somehow lost control and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Chenani. Soon after, police and locals began the rescue operation and admitted the injured to Chenani sub-district hospital where two of the family members succumbed.

Given the serious condition, the survivors were referred to the district hospital, however, they too died on the way. The police have lodged a case in the accident and started the investigation.