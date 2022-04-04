Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested three youths for their suspected links with Bangladesh terrorist outfit—Jamaat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Sepahijala district. Acting on a tip-off received from central intelligence agencies, a team of Tripura police launched an operation on Saturday night at Khadyokhola village under Bishalgarh police station.

During the operation, three youths identified as Imran Hossain (24), Abul Kashem (32), and Hameed Ali (34) were arrested. Hamid Ali is a farmer while Abul Kashem is a teacher. All the arrested persons were later produced before Sepahijala district court, which sent them to judicial custody till April 7, sources in the police department said.

Tripura cops nab three youths for alleged links with Bangladesh terrorist outfit

The police sources further said, two active JMB terrorists were arrested in Bhopal last month. During their interrogation, Imran’s name was disclosed before the central intelligence agency. Subsequently, late on Saturday night, Imran was detained for interrogation and during questioning, he revealed Hameed and Abul’s names, and later both of them admitted their association with JBM.

A team of central intelligence also joined the interrogation, sources added.

