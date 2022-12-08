Ahmedabad: As the counting of votes across some constituencies in Gujarat concluded, two of the Assembly seats saw a very close competition between its two leading candidates.

With an extremely short margin of 483 votes, BJP's Verendrasinh Jadeja won with 66,589 votes, leaving behind Congress' Bhachubahi Aarethiya who could gain 66,106 votes in the Rapar-6 Assembly seat.

Also read: BJP becomes the longest serving political party in the country

In another similar neck-and-neck competition, BJP candidate Balvantsinh Rajput from the Sidhpur constituency won with 90, 871 votes -- only by 2,705 votes more than Congress candidate Chandanji Talaji Thakur who managed to secure a total of 88,112 votes.

The counting of votes in several other Assembly seats is still underway before the final results of the Assembly elections 2022 in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh totally conclude.