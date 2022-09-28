Hyderabad: Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away due to illness on Wednesday morning. She was reportedly keeping unwell for the past few weeks and was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

Due to her deteriorating health, Indira Devi was put on a ventilator for the past few days. She breathed her last in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the sources, after being admitted to AIG hospital last week, Mahesh Babu had paid his mother a visit there several times.

Indira Devi was living alone after separating from her husband superstar Krishna Garu, who later got married to Vijaynirmala. Mahesh Babu, who was close to his mother, and other family members used to pay her frequent visits. Several of Mahesh Babu's social media posts had his mother in them.

This is the second recent death in the Tollywood actor's family after his elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away due to ill health recently. Several family members and friends paid a visit to Ramesh Babu's residence in Hyderabad to pay their respects.

As per the received information, the mortal remains of Indira Devi will be kept at Padmalaya studio for the fans to visit at 9 am today, following the last rites to be performed at Mahaprasthanam.