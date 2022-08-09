Hyderabad: The students of Telugu states have triumphed in the recently announced JEE Main results. Overall, six out of the first 10 ranks and 12 out of 25 ranks were achieved by Telugu students. While 24 students have secured the 100 percentile in the two rounds of examinations across the country, the highest number is 10 students--five each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

There are four students from Rajasthan and two from Uttar Pradesh, who have secured the 100 percentile. The National Examination Council (NTA) declared the results of JEE Main in the early hours of Sunday morning taking into account the best score in the first and last phases. Ranks are not disclosed on the website. Dhiraj Kurukunda from Telangana stood at the top position among the Telugu states with the fourth rank.

Also read: JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100

Penikalapathi Ravikishore secured sixth rank, Himavanshi seventh, Aniket Chattopadhyay eighth and Palli Jalajakshi ninth rank. Boya Haren Satwik, a student of Hindupur, who studied Inter in Karnataka secured 10th rank. A total of 2.50 lakh candidates, who score the cutoff in Mains will qualify for JEE Advanced. IIT Bombay said that the application submission process for Advanced has started from 8 pm on Monday. Students can apply till 5 pm on August 11.

The advanced exam will be held on August 28. Commenting on the results, Dheeraj Kurukunda said his focus is on top rank in JEE Advanced. He studied Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay. Originally from the Kurnool district, Dheeraj came to Hyderabad with his father, who was posted here. His mother is a housewife. Gaikoti Vignesh from Lyadalla of Damera mandal of Hanumakonda district of Telangana, topper in physically challenged quota said he aims to crack the IAS exam.

''My goal is to crack the IAS exam. Gaikotian is from an agricultural family. Ronald Ross, secretary of the Gurukula Society, said that 20 students from tribal welfare gurukuls scored more than 90 percentile in JEE Mains. Out of the 542 people, who appeared for the exam from the society, 467 qualified, he said. This year at least more than 150 students from tribal and Ekalavya society are likely to get seats in IITs and NITs, added Ross. BC Welfare Department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham and Society Secretary Mallaiah Battu said that 20 students from BC Gurukuls have qualified in JEE Mains.