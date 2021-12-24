Hyderabad: The villagers have declared a self-imposed lockdown after a case of Omicron infection was found in Rajanna Sircilla District, Mustabad zone, in Gudem village to prevent the spread of the virus.

The residents have decided not to venture out of their village and not to allow outsiders to enter either.

The Omicron-positive individual had returned to the state on December 16, and was tested at the Shamshabad airport. The man from the Gulf was attending a function after he was allowed to go home.

He then attended a marriage in Narayanpur, Yellareddypeta zone. On Monday, he was informed by the health officials that he had tested positive for the Omicron virus.

Health officials accompanied by the district medical and health officer Suman Mohan Rao along with Pothgal PHC health officer Sanjeev Reddy rushed to the Gudem village and shifted the patient to the TIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

Health officials also collected samples from 53 attendees who were in contact with that man at the wedding and sent their samples for testing. Health officials also suggested the 53 attendees to be in home quarantine.

Also Read: Two Omicron cases were registered in Telangana state

The health officials also identified another person who returned from the Gulf countries to Chippalpally with a person who tested positive and quarantined him after sending his sample for testing.

On Wednesday, the officials said that two of his family members tested corona positive Omicron virus. Upon learning the fact that the Omicron virus was spreading, Gudem residents decided to impose self lockdown to prevent another case.

The villagers decided to impose ten days lockdown and exemption would be there to buy essential commodities only in the morning. None of the people in the village are coming out of their houses.

The villagers said that steps are being taken to prevent another case of corona positive. They also made sure that everyone should wear masks and maintain physical distance and keep away from crowding areas.