Cong's Rakibul Hussain Gets Record Victory Margin of 10.12 Lakh Votes from Assam's Dhubri

Guwahati: Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain's tsunami has swept away AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's pride and vote share in Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. Not only has the invincible Ajmal been restrained, but Hussain has won by a record margin of votes.

Rakibul the record breaker

Congress candidate from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat Rakibul Hussain has won by a huge margin of 10,12,476 votes. Deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party in the state, Hussain, left the Samaguri assembly constituency and contested the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, which is the stronghold of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. Before the elections the only question that was making rounds was whether Hussain can defeat Ajmal, who was eyeing a fourth straight term in the Parliament.

Tsunami of Votes:

But Congress candidate Hussain had thrown a massive challenge to Ajmal. On June 4, when results were declared, Hussain not only thwarted out Ajmal from his fort but handed the three-time MP a crushing defeat.

After the counting concluded, people’s mandate was that Rakibul Hussain got 14,71,885 votes while Ajmal managed only 4,59,409 votes. On the other hand, NDA alliance backed AGP candidate Zabed Islam got 4,38,594 votes.

Assam CM calls Rakibul 'Hero of the Election’

This has been the talk of the town ever since Hussain won by a record margin of votes. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma even described him as a "hero" who registered a big victory from Dhubri. Sarma said that Hussain has become a "hero in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam" and this is a record in the national context. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not secure so many votes.

Dhubri the most voted seat

It is to be noted that Dhubri constituency in Assam has caught the attention of the entire country in this election. Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency also holds the record of having the highest voter turnout of 92.08 per cent in the country.

A brief statistics of Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency:

Total number of voters: 26,60, 827

Total voter turnout: 24.5 lakh

voting rate; 92.08 per cent

Number of Assembly constituencies: 11