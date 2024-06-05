ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Anurag Kashyap's Favourite Villain? Filmmaker Says 'Real Antagonist of Our Country Isn't Onscreen' - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming series, Bad Cop. During promotions of the series, the filmmaker famed for his political views, subtly hints at the "real villain" of our nation.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap speaking to the media in Mumbai on June 5 (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for his political perspectives. The Gangs of Wasseypur helmer has always been quite vocal about his opinions on the government, social issues, and the ongoings in the film industry. While promoting his upcoming acting project Bad Cop, Kashyap subtly hinted at the "real villain" of our country.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap speaking to the media in Mumbai on June 5 (Video source: ANI)

The 51-year-old filmmaker is all set to portray a negative character in Bad Cop, an upcoming series directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D'Silva. When asked about his favourite villain in films, Kashyap, known for his unfiltered opinions, slyly remarked, "The real villain of our country isn't onscreen." Gulshan Devaiah, his co-star in the series, humorously pointed out that his response wasn't quite aligned with the question asked.

Talking about the portrayal of villains onscreen, Kashyap stated, "The traditional hero-villain type has become outdated. Nowadays, everything is grey." He then said, "People only see me as a villain, and people often seen me in that role. I'd rather play a character with depth, like a father or a brother. I'm not interested in being a hero, and I'm not capable of performing action sequences at my age and physical stage."

When asked about favourite cop characters, Gulshan Devaiah praised Ajay Devgn's portrayal in Singham and Om Puri's iconic performance in Ardh Satya. He noted that a cop's role is not about personality, but about the profession, and that's what makes it so intriguing. Gulshan added that he has played multiple roles and the actors he mentioned have done great in their cop characters.

Directed by Aditya Datt, Bad Cop is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The ensemble cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Harleen Sethi, Aishwarya Sushmita and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Fremantle India, the promotional assets of the series hint that the upcoming series is an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Last Updated : 5 hours ago

