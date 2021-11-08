Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has insulted the Indian armed forces. "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and the Telangana BJP condemns Rao's statement for insulting the Indian armed forces and favouring an enemy nation over a border issue," Subhash said.

"KCR must have lost his patience because he could not take defeat by BJP in Telangana's bypoll election. Therefore, he not only commented on the BJP chief but also condemned the army. For his petty politics, KCR is trying to dishonour the memory of late Colonel B. Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who sacrificed his life in protecting the sovereign Indian borders at Galwan," he said.

Speaker further, the BJP leader said, "KCR must apologise to every single serving officer, Jawans, and retired veterans of the Indian armed forces." "If he does not do this, the BJP will punish KCR for his unacceptable words and every single patriotic Indian will ensure he is punished," he said.

KCR should realise because of the armed forces, all people including him sleeping peacefully, he added. "What kind of a sick mentality is this? Such kinds of statements are unacceptable. Every true patriotic citizen of this country should condemn KCR," he asked.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday had lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and warned the party's state chief Bandi Sanjay to refrain from loose talk or else "we will cut your tongue."

While addressing the media here, KCR had lambasted the BJP and said that Sanjay has been bluffing the farmers of Telangana by asking them to cultivate paddy and giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured.

"The Centre has said that they are not going to buy paddy. That is the reason why the agricultural minister asked farmers to opt for other crops instead to prevent the losses of farmers. The centre is behaving irresponsibly," he said.

"I directly visited the Union Minister concerned and asked him to take the procured parboiled rice. He said he will take a decision and communicate to me, but till now I have received no response. Telangana state already has around 5 lakh tons of paddy from last year. The Centre is not buying it," he added.

Lashing out at Sanjay for asking the farmers to grow something that is not being procured by the Centre, KCR said, "The Centre is saying we will not procure paddy and the state BJP is saying we will procure it. Refrain from loose talk. We'll cut your (state BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments about us."

Also read: Telangana CM attacks Centre on farm laws, fuel price

With Agency Inputs