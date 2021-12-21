Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A Ghaziabad-based Tattoo artist has claimed he was honey-trapped by a woman after making him drink liquor and clicking his obscene pictures. Now the woman is black mailing him and demanding 20 lakh, and if her demands not got fulfilled she will be labelling rape charges on him, the artist alleged.

Seeking help in the incident, the guy approached Superintendent of Police (SSP) and narrated his ordeal and presented some evidences before the police. Evidences produced by the guy included obscene videos in which the lady can be seen with other guys.

As per the reports, the accused woman had earlier also extorted money from his victims by using the same modus operandi. The police have started investigation in the matter.

The complaint filed by the artist mentioned that he use to work as a tattoo artist and owned a shop in Rajnagar area of Ghaziabad. He met the accused for the first time when she visited his shop. As the time passed, the woman befriend him and asked him to visit her home for a birthday party, where she made him drink alcohol forcefully and click his objectionable pictures while he was under the influence of alcohol.

The complaint further added that he came to know about the woman's intentions when he transferred some photos and videos from her phone to his phone.

However, a complaint from the woman's side has also been filed, in which she alleged the guy of raping her.

