Sivakasi: One died and other injured in an accidental explosion at a Sivakasi firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Police said two persons were injured in the accident. "One of them died on them died on the spot," police said.

Virudhunagar Collector Meghanatha Reddy said an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi, ANI reported.

More details awaited.