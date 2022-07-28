Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A suspected case of monkeypox was reported in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. District Medical Officer Dr Meera Baghel detected the symptoms of monkeypox in a minor boy when he visited the outpatient department of the hospital. Later, the boy was admitted to the hospital and his sample was sent for testing.

After the doctors made some initial estimates of the matter on Wednesday, the sample of the patient was sent for examination to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. District Medical Officer Dr Meera Baghel said, "A 12-year-old boy had come to the out-patient department (OPD) of the hospital for medical examination. Upon seeing the symptoms of the patient, he was hospitalized. The patient was isolated immediately."

The patient is a resident of the Kanker district and was staying at a hostel run by the temple management. Health officials said the samples of 18 other children staying with him were also sent for testing. Once the test report arrives, it will be known whether monkeypox has struck Chhattisgarh or not, an official said.

Read: Suspected monkeypox case in Noida

Meanwhile, the Raipur Municipal Corporation has sanitized the area; whereas the temple has been closed for visitors for the next one week. Around 20 more students staying at the hostel have also been isolated. On the other hand, the number of Covid-19 cases has begun increasing in Chhattisgarh. So far, more than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been detected across the globe.