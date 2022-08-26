Roorkee: Students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee protested over non-veg food getting served in the Azzad Bhavan hostel mess and sat on 'Dharna' with empty plates outside the hostel's building.

Students alleged that Ahead of 2015 only veg food used to be served in all hostel's mess but later except 'Azzad Bhavan' non-veg food started getting served in all the hostels. That time also students had registered their discomfort as those students who don't eat Non-Veg, can have Veg food in some of the messes. However, for now, except Azad Bhawan, non-veg food started getting served in all the hostels.

Now, the IIT Roorkee administration is starting non-veg in Azad Bhawan, the only veg mess available in the campus. As per the reports, despite the protest of the students, the IIT Roorkee administration is preparing non-veg food in Azad Hostel.

When the media cell in charge of IIT was questioned on the phone, he said, he cannot say anything about it right now. After some time the media will be informed about the issue.