New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been meeting continuously for the past two days regarding the Indian Mission 'Operation Ganga', which was launched to evacuate Indian students and civilians trapped in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

On Monday and Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi held more than six high-level meetings despite the opposition parties are not satisfied with the measures of the government and intensified their attacks on the government. Ahead of the sixth and seventh of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, to face the attack of the Opposition has become a big challenge for the government.

Despite the Centre taking several steps, the problems of the Indians trapped in Ukraine are not yet completely over. Especially after the death of an Indian student in the Russian attack on Tuesday, the government's trouble has increased even more.

Under 'Operation Ganga', Indians were being brought back, but from Monday, the Prime Minister himself took the evacuation of Indians under his wings and held several meetings one after the other. Four Union ministers were sent to the border of Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland and they were given the responsibility to bring the students from there to India under their supervision, but the opposition is still flaying the government.

Especially, the opposition intensified its attack when a student from Karnataka was killed in a Russian attack in Kiev. After this, the opposition accused the Indian government of being negligent and starting the evacuation late. Ahead of the sixth and seventh phase of UP assembly polls, the stranded Indians issue has become a poll plank for the Opposition parties

On the other hand, in view of the situation of Ukraine getting worse and the situation of Indians trapped was facing problems, now Ukraine has become a poll issue in the Uttar Pradesh elections as the Opposition has launched a tirade against it on the issue. All the leaders of the Opposition, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, attacked the government through tweets and statements and told the government to expedite the evacuation.

And the Prime Minister has held more than six high-level meetings within two days under constant monitoring of himself. Opposition parties have also started putting pressure on India regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine. However, India has never been openly against Russia because India has neither officially condemned Russia nor raised any question on the sovereignty of Ukraine, but on the question raised in front of America regarding Russia. In response to President Biden, in which he said that America will talk to India, there seems to be no conclusion at the moment. Although India's defence equipment is still being supplied from Russia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

India has bought 4,000 missiles and fears of India under a 2017 law of America, which also has a provision on the defence deal with Russia, is also haunting, in such a situation India's position remains a state of complete confusion. When Putin came to India last year, there was an exchange of assault rifles in India between the two countries.

There were contracts on production too. This is the reason why India's position remains in complete disarray between historical friendship on one hand and increased relations with America on other hand at this sensitive time government and Opposition should be seen together, but the Opposition is constantly mobilising and questioning the government and this is a strategy to surround the government only in view of the ongoing elections in the country, due to which the problems of the ruling party BJP are seen increasing.

The party's OBC Morcha President BJP leader K Laxman says that the government has expressed its anguish over the death of a student of Karnataka in Ukraine. The Centre is doing its best to evacuate all the Indians, who were stranded in Ukraine, four Union Ministers were deputed to the Ukraine borders. He alleged that despite the government putting its best efforts, the opposition is unnecessarily indulging in mud-slinging against the BJP government. Did the previous governments send ministers abroad during unforeseen circumstances since 2014, Laxman questioned?

