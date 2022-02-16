Lucknow: The bail application filed by former Cabinet Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in the case alleging misuse of government letter pad and stamp was rejected by the Special Judge Harbans Narayan of the MP-MLA Court on Wednesday. The court had reserved its decision after the last hearing held on Tuesday.

The defense had told the court that Azam Khan has been in jail for a long time and that the charges against him are testable by the Magistrate Court, while also highlighting that the matter was politically motivated.

While opposing the bail, Special Advocate Ramesh Kumar Shukla and Assistant District Government Advocate Jwala Prasad Sharma argued that the report of the case against Azam Khan was filed by the plaintiff, Allama Jamir Naqvi, at Hazratganj police station long ago on February 1, 2019. And though the case dates back to 2014, its report was not filed for a long time because of the government's influence.

Sending his complaint to the Member State Minorities Commission, Naqvi had alleged that Azam Khan, by misusing the official letter head and official seal, is attempting to damage the reputation of BJP, RSS and Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawwad Naqvi and malign their image at the national and international level. As per the submissions, there are a total of 87 cases registered against Khan and bail has been secured in 84 cases.

