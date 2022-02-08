New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail petition of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, and asked him to approach the concerned court and request for expeditious disposal of his plea. The bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai heard the bail petition, which was filed so that Khan can campaign during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Khan in his plea said the state is adopting all measures to delay his proceedings as a result of which he is not able to campaign in the upcoming elections that are scheduled for February 10 to March 7. Khan is behind bars since February 2020 for various cases. "How do you file bail under Article 32?" questioned the top court.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said that his petition is not being entertained in the High Court despite him mentioning it several times. He argued that he mentions the matter, the judge agrees to hear but the registry does not send the file and it has been happening for months since Khan was lodged in jail. He submitted before the court that FIRs filed on Khan are related to cases that happened a long time back and that he has been able to get bail in most of them.

As per the submissions, there are a total of 87 cases registered against Khan and bail has been secured in 84 cases. Supreme Court said that it is not inclined to hear the matter and that the High Court will deal with it.

