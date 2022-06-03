Nawada: Film actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his philanthropic acts, has yet again come forward for the treatment of a girl from Bihar born with four arms and four legs. The girl Chaumukhi Kumari was born to Usha Devi and Basant Paswan at Hemda village in Warisaliganjf of Nawada reached Mumbai with her family where Sonu Sood received them and hoped that the girl will be successfully operated upon.

The girl's father said she was born with four arms and four legs and they could not get her treated due to poverty. The family had earlier approached a hospital in Patna where the doctors expressed helplessness. Soon after the story of the girl went viral on social media, Sonu Sood assured assistance and contacted the family. The village head Dilip Rawat, who is accompanying the family, said Sonu Sood was in constant touch with him and assured him about the girl's treatment.

The parents of the girl said that Sonu Sood is “like a God” for them, who is doing so much for their child. It is worth noting that after the news was broadcast on ETV Bharat, many people started lending a helping hand to the girl. Sonu has emerged as a philanthropist, especially after the Covid pandemic. He had arranged buses on his own to transport hundreds of migrant workers reach home during the lockdown. He has also come forward to bear the treatment expenses of terminally ill children.

