Watch: Sonu Sood offers 16 crore injections for 16 months boy Published on: 38 minutes ago

Nagpur(Maharashtra): A 16-month-old baby from Nagpur has been diagnosed with a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy. The child of Dr. Vikrant and Meenakshi Akulwar is in excruciating pain due to this neuro- disease. An injection worth Rs 16 crore is needed for his treatment. However, it is impossible for any ordinary parent to buy an injection worth crores of rupees. Bollywood actors like Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, and Manoj Bajpai have registered their participation launched through crowdfunding. 16-month-old Vihan needs to give this injection in the next 2 months, his parents are afraid that the effect of the injection will decrease if it is delayed. While the cost of his treatment was much higher than expected, some friends of his parents hence opted for the idea of a campaign to treat him. Just when Vihan's parents felt everything was over, that's when actors like Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, and Manoj Bajpai came to their aid. In fact, many others across the country came forward with the initiative to help little Vihan. Sonu Sood has been the biggest contributor. Citizens are urged to go to Impact Guru Platform and Go Fund Platform and help generously. Sonu Sood reached Nagpur to meet Vihan's family without informing them and called a press conference and appealed for help for Vihan. A sum of Rs 4 crore has been raised through crowdfunding to get Vihan an injection of Rs 16 crore. The Akulwar couple is facing a big challenge to collect the remaining amount of Rs 12 crore within the allotted time period. So Meenakshi and Dr. Vikrant Akulwar have appealed to the citizens for help.