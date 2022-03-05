New Delhi: The Six Sigma Leadership Summit will be inaugurated in memory of the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat on his birth anniversary on March 16. On the occasion, the Armed Forces Book of Records will also be released in memory of General Rawat, who passed away in a helicopter crash in December 2021

The fifth edition of Six Sigma Leadership Summit 2022 - “Leaders Who Inspire” will commence at Hotel Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi. A faculty of speakers will be addressing many contemporary issues in leadership. The Summit also includes a number of sessions designed to provide physicians, administrators, and managers with information that will immediately affect their institution and practice. Two thousand delegates from across the country and abroad are expected to participate in the mega award show.

On Saturday, Dr. Pradeep Bhardwaj, CEO of Six Sigma Star Healthcare had an interaction with General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Indian Army, at his South Block located office. During this meeting, Dr Bhardwaj felicitated the Chief with a memento and thanked him for his approval to the Indian Army of providing specialized training to the volunteers of Six Sigma.

General Naravane also appreciated the endeavours of the Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Service team and offered best wishes for future works.

