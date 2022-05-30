Dehradun(Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand STF in association with Punjab STF and Dehradun Police have detained an accused in relation to the case of the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Monday. Although Uttarakhand STF is yet to confirm the arrest officially, police sources said that the arrested helped the prime accused in the Moose Wala murder case by providing a vehicle and shelter.

They further revealed that upon receiving inputs from Punjab STF that around three to five persons were heading back to Punjab from Hemkund Sahib Yatra, officials of the Uttarakhand STF and Patel Nagar Naya Gaon Chowki police station set up a check post in the area. During checking they stopped a vehicle in which there were three to five people including the arrested.

According to police sources, the accused is currently being interrogated by Uttarakhand and Punjab STF. They also said that Punjab STF provided information to their counterparts in Uttarakhand that on the pretext of taking part in the Hemkund Sahib Yatra some people who may have links with the Moose Wala murder case have entered Uttarakhand. The local Intelligence Bureau has also reached the spot and started an investigation.