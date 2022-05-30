Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday requested the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder investigated by a sitting judge of the court.

In a written order, the Punjab CM said, "Punjab government shall be requesting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired into by the sitting judge." Mann also ensured full cooperation from the state government to the enquiry commission, including that from any of the central agencies like the National Investigation Agency.

Mann has also directed the Punjab DGP to issue a clarification regarding his yesterday's press conference, wherein he linked the murder to a gang war. "Already ordered an enquiry at the highest level to enquire into the aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility," the order further read.

This comes after Balkaur Singh, father of the late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, on Monday, demanded a CBI and NIA investigation into his son's death in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also demanded that the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court. In addition to that, he also demanded that the officers who ordered the withdrawal of the deceased singer's security cover should be held accountable. He demanded an apology from the Punjab DGP for comparing the incident to that of a case of gang rivalry, as well.

The popular Punjabi singer was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The murder took place a day after the AAP government reduced his security cover. Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar has taken responsibility for the Congress leader's murder.

The Punjab police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station. The police deployed a huge police force outside the deceased singer's residence on Sunday evening.

Notably, CCTV footage has emerged on social media, which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, has not yet been verified by the police. (Wiith Agency inputs)