Chandigarh: The AAP government is under fire following the broad daylight murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. Questions are being raised over the leak of details of his security withdrawal on social media and publicising it for political gains.

Moose Wala’s name figured among 424 VIPs whose security was curtailed as per an official order, which went viral on the social media groups on Saturday. According to the orders, two gunmen attached with him were withdrawn. In fact, since assuming power in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party government has cut VIP security thrice.

Security of 184 VIPs was reduced for the first time

The AAP government for the first time withdrew the security of 184 VIPs on April 23 and said that it will end gun culture. But, unfortunately, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewal fell prey to gun culture as he was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.

Read: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

The murder took place a day after the AAP government reduced his security cover, said the police personnel, adding that they suspect gang rivalry to be the reason behind Moosewala's death. Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar has taken responsibility for the Congress leader's murder.

The security of eight leaders was reduced for the second time

The government has withdrawn the security of eight people for the second time. The security of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and several other leaders was cut. During the withdrawal of security, vehicles were confiscated from several leaders as well as 127 gunmen.

The security of 424 VIPs was withdrawn on Sunday

The Punjab government has withdrawn the security cover provided to 424 people, including politicians, religious leaders, former Rajya Sabha members, former MLAs, former Speakers, retired police personnel, Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala and other important faces.

Read: Gang-rivalry led to Moosewala's murder, say police, while Canada-based gangster takes responsibility

In a bid to cut the VIP culture, the AAP government has withdrawn the security cover provided to the many eminent political and religious leaders, but with the death of Sidhu Musewala, the government drew flak from all corners. Moose Wala's mother lashed out at the AAP government for the murder of her son while the BJP government held the Punjab government responsible for the killing. Meanwhile, the AAP Cabinet will meet on Monday at 11 am to take stock of the situation.