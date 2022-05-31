Mansa: The family of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday. The body was sent for a post-mortem to the hospital. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab yesterday evening, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people, including him.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources. Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

Also read: Gangster Bishnoi's plea rejected, Killers' car found and more: Key developments in Moose Wala's death

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder to an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station. Amid the outrage over the death of the singer, Punjab High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the decision.

"Court has issued notice to Punjab government asking for a detailed report on the number of people whose security was taken away and reason for curtailing the security. Reply has to be filed by Punjab government on June 2," Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India informed. (ANI)