Patna: The stage is all set for both the ruling party and Opposition in Bihar to test its strength when the voters of Mokama and Gopalganj will cast their vote tomorrow during the by-polls. The Mokama seat fell vacant after sitting MP Anant Singh from RJD was disqualified after his conviction in Arms Act, whereas a bypoll in Gopalganj was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

On the eve of the voting, claims and counter-claims have started from both camps.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Upendra Kushwaha, JDU parliamentary board chairman, said “There is no confusion at all and grand alliance candidates will win the election by a huge margin. Let the BJP leaders claim that they are winning the bypoll. Even the smaller parties are doing the same. Just wait for the results.”

Slamming BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi over the latter's claim that RJD and JDU were going to merge soon, Kushwaha said the former was 'suffering from a disease' and as a result, 'keeps on issuing such statements to remain in the limelight of the media'.

Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, senior JDU leader and minister in the Nitish Kumar government, claimed the alliance would secure both seats with a comfortable margin, adding that "the people of Bihar have seen the good work done by our chief minister Nitish Kumar ji and we are going to win both seats without any hesitation".

Also read: JDU President Lalan Singh says "CBI, ED, Income Tax are pet dogs of Central govt'

While BJP has provided candidature to Sonam Devi in Mokama, it has fielded Kusum Devi, wife of late Subhas Singh, against RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta in Goaplganj.

The situation in Gopalganj has become even more interesting as Indira Devi, aunt to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, is contesting the bypolls as a candidate representing the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Except Nitish Kumar, all the top leaders of the grand alliance have campaigned in the favour of their candidates. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh jointly campaigned at both assembly constituencies to ensure their victory.

Bihar Chief electoral officer HR Srinivas said that all the necessary arrangements have been made at Mokama and Gopalganj to conduct free and fair elections.

“Adequate number of CRPF jawans have been deployed at the polling centres. We have also deployed patrolling parties and escort parties. Foolproof security arrangements have been made and no one would be disturbed while casting the vote. Everything has been dispatched and polling will start at 7 AM and end at 6 PM.

Proper power supply is there at all the polling stations but we have also provided candles in case of emergency. I am in constant touch with DM and SP, Mokama being the sensitive place, the heat could be generated within the rival groups but we will be able to stop any untoward incidents as tight security arrangements have been made,” Srinivas said in Patna today during the press briefing.

Altogether 619 polling booths are there in both assembly constituencies and regular updates would be made from the control room in Patna apart from web telecasting of the polling.