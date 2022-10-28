Gopalganj (Bihar): JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a. Lalan Singh referred to central agencies as 'pet dogs' of the Central government. He made this controversial statement while addressing a rally at Bihar's Gopalganj.

"Use CBI, ED, and Income Tax as much as you want, use them as your pet dogs but no one is going to get afraid. They have a headquarters in Nagpur apart from Delhi."

"They will spread confusion, but you have to be careful with this. The Grand Alliance is unbreakable and strong."