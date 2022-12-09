Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not only secured a historic victory in Gujarat, winning 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly, but also broke some more records in winning many seats with big margins. In two seats, Ghatlodia and Choryasi, the winning margin of BJP was close to two lakh.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who won for a second straight term from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad, beat his nearest rival by 1.92 lakh votes. Congress candidate Amiben Yagnik got 21,267 votes and AAP candidate Vijay Patel received 14,035 votes. Similarly, Harsh Shanghvi of BJP won the Surat assembly seat with a record margin of 1,16,675 votes. Whereas, BJP candidate in Pardi seat, Kanu Desai, won by 97,000 votes.

In eight seats, the victory margin for BJP candidates ranged between 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh. These included Vatva, Olpad, Surat West, Manjalpur, Majura, Ellisbridge, Rajkot West and Valsad. In Valsad, BJP's Bharatbhai Patel won by 1,03,776 votes, while sitting MLA and home minister Harsh Sanghvi won from Majura by a margin of 1,16,675 votes.

There were at least 15 seats where the victory margin was between 70,000 and 1 lakh. These included Maninagar, Kamrej, Pardi, Naroda, Naranpura, Bhavnagar Rural, Raopura, Gandevi, Bardoli, Akota, Daskroi, Navsari, Sabarmati, Sayajigunj and Vadodara city.