Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks about SC's demonetization verdict

New Delhi: Celebrating the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the 2016 demonetization decision, Former Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the decision 'is a slap on the faces of people opposed to it'. "People of India had already approved PM Modi's demonetization move. Today, the highest court of the country, the justice system has also approved of it. This is a slap on the faces of people with ill intentions," Naqvi said, while speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday.

"When demonetization was first introduced in the country, there was a section of population that grew anxious and uncomfortable. These people were the ones involved in illegal businesses and black money. They tried their best to create confusion and mislead other people about the idea of demonetization," the former National General Secretary of BJP alleged, adding that they however failed to succeed.

"But after that, there were Lok Sabha elections, and Vidhan Sabha elections in several important states which showed that people had wholeheartedly welcomed Narendra Modi's decision (of demonetization). Today, it has happened yet again," Naqvi said, as he associated the national motto 'Satyameva Jayate' with the decision.

Also read: By 4:1 majority verdict, SC upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation

The Supreme Court in a 4:1 majority verdict on Monday upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetize the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes, saying the decision-making process was not flawed. A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, passed the verdict. Justice B V Nagarathna, one against the majority of four, dissented on the point of the Centre's powers under section 26(2) of the RBI Act and said the scrapping of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 series notes had to be done through legislation and not through a notification.