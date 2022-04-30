New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Government to take a humanitarian approach towards granting citizenship to a 79-year-old Pakistani man who has been in jail in India for the last seven years and the Pakistan government has refused to take him back. The court also ordered his release on furnishing of Rs 5,000 and guarantee by two Indian citizens.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing a matter pertaining to a man named Mohammad Qamar who was born in India and went to Pakistan as an eight-year-old. His mother passed away before the expiration of his visa and he continued to live there with mother's relatives. Later on he returned to India, married a woman here with whom he has six children. The wife divorced him 10 years back and he was detained for living in India with expired visa.

The court had earlier issued notice in the matter and had sought centre's response over granting him citizenship . The centre has said that UP can take a call on this and the centre will try its best to assist.

