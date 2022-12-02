New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking inclusion of chapters dedicated to the history and geography of North-East India into the school curriculum. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, observed that the issue fell under the purview of the executive domain.

"Including chapters in history, geography is pertaining to (the education) policy and I believe teach children as little as possible since it is all information overload now and every ill in the society does not merit court intervention," the CJI noted.

The plea, filed by petitioner Jyoti Zongluju, also sought directions to the government to make legislative changes so as to fight racial discrimination. On this, the bench which also comprised Justice MR Shah observed that it was up to the Government and the Parliament to take up the matter, adding that the court cannot pass any orders.