Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in the Balaji area of Katraj in Pune. Sawant is presently camping at Guwahati with the Eknath Shinde camp. Sanjay More, the Pune city head of Shiv Sena reportedly said, "Our party worker vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared."

This incident took place soon after Shiv Sena MP warned on Saturday warned that the Sainiks or the Shiv Sena workers are not pleased with the present political developments in the state and are just waiting for the orders from the high command.

Sanjay Raut also added that no one would be able to 'hijack' the party and there lies huge opportunity to expand the base of the Shiv Sena. The Sena spokesperson, who is also a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, was speaking in response to a question on Eknath Shinde's revolt. Raut also added that no one can buy a party by paying money. "This is Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena stands today because of the sacrifice of thousands of lakhs of Shiv Sainiks. The party is united and strong," he said.

Speaking about the rebel MLAs Raut said that these dissidents are presently outside Maharashtra and the party is not responsible for their safety. Taking about the former BJP Chief Minister in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, he said, "Fadnavis should not fall into this mess, his reputation will be at stake." (With Agency inputs)