Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan who came into the limelight for installing the idol of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, left home to immerse the statue in the Ganga river on Wednesday morning. Ruby, carrying the idol of Lord Ganesh in her lap, was escorted by two armed policemen.

Earlier, some Muslim clerics had issued a fatwa against her for installing the idol of Lord Ganesh at her home in Aligarh. She then shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, DGP, ADG, DIG, and SSP seeking security cover for her. Besides, she also filed an online application on the chief minister's portal demanding security for her.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ruby said, "I celebrated the festival with traditional fervor and gaiety. Besides, I appeal to people that they should maintain peace and brotherhood in society."