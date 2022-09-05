Meerut (UP) : BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan who have installed an idol Lord Ganesha at her home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi alleged that she was receiving death threats. Khan, however, made it clear that she will immerse the idol with due diligence.

"They have all stood against me. Now, these people want to kill me. I am getting threats. I am not one to be afraid. I will immerse Lord Ganesh. My husband is with me," said Khan. Earlier a Deobandi Mufti had issued a fatwa against Khan for worshipping Lord Ganesha in Aligarh. According to sources, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Khan installed an idol of Lord Ganesh in her house.

The Mufti Arshad Farooqui said that Lord Ganesh is highly revered by Hindus and the belief among Hindus is that he bestows them with happiness and prosperity with knowledge, but in Islam, there is no idol worship. "In Islam, no one is worshipped except Allah. Those who are doing this are against Islam and it is an anti-Islamic act," said Mufti Arshad Farooqui.

In response, Ruby blamed people like him for spreading discord in society. Ruby said that such clerics and muftis are not true Muslims and accused them of discrimination. The divisional vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Ruby Khan has been at the centre of controversy since installing the Ganesh idol at her home. (with Agency inputs)