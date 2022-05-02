Shimla: Tarun Kapoor, a retired IAS officer of the Himachal cadre, was appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Central government. A notification in this regard was issued today. Kapoor is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, and retired from the post of Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on November 30, 2021.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, the rank and scale of Tarun Kapoor will be equal to the post of Secretary to the Government of India and shall serve for two years. He has earlier held the responsibility of several departments including Urban Development, besides that of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department.

Additionally, Hari Ranjan Rao, a 1994 batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and Atish Chandra, a 1994 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, have been appointed as Additional Secretaries in the Prime Minister's Office. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved these appointments.