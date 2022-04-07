Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): With the rise in temperatures, a large chunk of snow, surrounding the Kedarnath Dham has melted away, but a large chunk of ice is still blocking the Gaurikund-Kedarnath pathway. The district administration has earmarked the dangerous glacier points on the pathway leading up to Kedarnath Dham. Efforts are on to remove glaciers before the start of the Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage.

Now, with just one month left before the start of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, due to the rise in temperatures, snow on the temple premises has begun melting. One week ago, the Kedarnath Temple was covered with snow. The Gaurikund-Kedarnath pathway which is covered on foot by the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Shrine has still glaciers lying at Bhairav Gadera, Kuber Gadera, Linchailli, and others. District Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar, said, workers have been engaged in removing glaciers from the pathway. Efforts are on to make safe passage for pilgrims.

