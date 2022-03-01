Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): On the occasion of the Mahashivaratri festival, the date for the opening of the door of the Kedarnath shrine will be declared shortly. Besides, the Omkareshwar temple, which is the winter abode of Lord Kedar (Shiva), has been decked up with 8 quintals of flowers.

On March 1, on the Mahashivaratri festival among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, the opening date of the Kedarnath's shrine door will be announced as well as the commencement date of religious procession 'Panchmukhi Chal Vigrah Utsav' will also be declared. After the announcement of the date for the Panchmukhi Chal Vigrah festival, the religious procession will begin from Ukhimath to Kailash. The office-bearers and priests of Omkareshwar temple have started making preparations and looking for an auspicious date in the Panchang (calendar).

Chief priest Bagesh Linga, said, "On the occasion of Mahashivaratri festival, preparations are on to find out the date in the Panchang so that door of the Kedarnath shrine will be thrown open for devotees." Devotees will be allowed to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva as per the Covid guidelines of maintaining social distancing.