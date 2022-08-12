Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their term in various jails of the country ahead of Independence Day. The letter comes two days after former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh wrote a similar letter to PM Modi demanding the Sikh prisoners' release.

Badal, in his letter, appealed to PM Modi to personally intervene in the matter and ensure the release of the Sikh prisoners. The Akali Dal president said that PM Modi had committed to the release of Sikh prisoners on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in 2019 when Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

Badal urged the Prime Minister that the Sikh prisoners have completed the sentence prescribed by the courts, but still they are locked up in jails. He said that the Sikhs incarcerated in various jails have served more than the term of imprisonment and should be released. Capt Amarinder Singh also recently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their sentence, but are still languishing in jails.

“We are celebrating the 75th year of Independence and as a goodwill gesture, which is their rightful due otherwise also, let all those prisoners, who have completed their sentence be released,” the former Chief Minister said in an appeal to the Prime Minister." He also referred to some Sikh prisoners, who have completed their sentence, but are still languishing in jails. “They have almost paid with their lives and now is the time to provide them reprieve which otherwise also they are legally entitled to as they have already completed their sentences,” he pointed out.