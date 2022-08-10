Chandigarh: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentence but are still languishing in jails. “We are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence and as a goodwill gesture, which is their rightful due otherwise also, let all those prisoners who have completed their sentence be released,” the former Chief Minister said in an appeal to the Prime Minister.

Capt Amarinder pointed out that 'even Prime Minister Modi himself as also the Supreme Court of India from time to time have suggested that all those who have completed their prison terms should be released.' He also referred to some Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentence but are still languishing in jails. “They have almost paid with their lives and now is the time to provide them reprieve which otherwise also they are legally entitled to as they have already completed their sentences,” he remarked.

The former CM further pointed out that the Supreme Court of India had recently released late Rajiv Gandhi’s killer after 31 years in prison. “If he can be released, why not those who have already completed their prison terms?” he asked. Singh said that several Sikh prisoners are also languishing in jail even after having completed their prison term “and it is the right time they are released”, he said. “There cannot be a better occasion than the 75thanniversary of the freedom of the country to set them free," he added.