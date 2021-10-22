Chandigarh: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa lambasted former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh point out that he was not worried about Punjab for four-and-a half-years when he was at the helm, but now when latter has resigned from his post and disassociated himself from the Congress party, he started worrying about Punjab. He said that Punjab was safe when Captain Amarinder was the Chief Minister and now he is no longer a Chief Minister, hence, he feels that Punjab was in danger.

He said that he had long ago asked the Congress high command to remove Capt Amarinder Singh but it was not known why the party took much time to remove him. Randhawa said that Capt Amarinder Singh made a statement on the murder incident at Singhu border while the BJP did not say anything on the issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he was ashamed for being associated with Captain Amarinder, as he has started speaking about law and order in Punjab. He asked Capt Amarinder Singh what he had done to Punjab during his tenure, which endangered the security of Punjab today?

When a scribe posed a query to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the Home Minster portfolio, about Aroosa Alam, a Pakistan national, as it was alleged she is associated with ISI, he said he is not aware of it but will ascertain whether she has links or not.