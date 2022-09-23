Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale will on Friday meet the family members of the two Dalit minor sisters who were killed after being gang raped. The Union Minister will express his condolences.

Official sources said that the Union Minister will reach the Nighasan area of the district at around 1 pm adding that from there he will go to the victims' home and meet their family members. Earlier, the two Dalit minor sisters were allegedly gang raped and murdered and six persons have been arrested so far in relation to the case.

Heavy security arrangement has been made in the area by the state administration in view of the Union Minister's visit.