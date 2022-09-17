Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): After the rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in the Nighasan area of ​​the district, leaders belonging to various parties are visiting the house of the victims to console the bereaved family. Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona came to meet the victims' family on Friday. She alleged that the UP government had failed in maintaining the law and order and the slogans of 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' are proving to be hollow.

Congress demands one crore compensation for the victim's family

Aradhana Mishra Mona said that the Yogi government has failed in providing safety to women. She expressed condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Congress and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore from the government. The Congress party will support them, she said and added that this case should be conducted in the fast track court.

Also read: Girl beaten for opposing rape, died while undergoing treatment in UP

Social worker Ruprekha Verma and a delegation of women's organisations extended their support to the family. Ruprekha Verma said that atrocities against women are increasing day by day but the government is not able to take any concrete steps to contain them. She also assured all possible help to the victims' family.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kheri told that the first instalment of Rs 8 lakhs has been transferred to the account of the victims' family. CM Yogi Adityanath also announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakhs to the victims' family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The ADM said that soon its process will also be completed. Apart from this, promises made to the victims' family will be fulfilled soon.