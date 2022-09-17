Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl, who has beaten up five days ago for resisting rape, died on Friday evening. The girl was undergoing treatment at Bijua Community Health Centre (CHC). On Friday, too, the girl along with her mother, went to the Bijua CHC to take medicine. After returning home her condition deteriorated resulting in her death at around 8 pm.

The teenager is a resident of a village under the Bhira Police Station jurisdiction. It is alleged that on September 12 when she was alone at home, two youths of the same village named Salimuddin and Asif came and started molesting her. When the girl protested, both of the accused started beating her.

The two youths also beat the mother when she tried to save the girl. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police registered a Non-cognizable Offence (NCO). The victim's mother alleged that the police did not register her full complaint in an attempt to save the culprits. On the other hand, Inspector Vimal Gautam, in-charge of Bhira Police Station, said that the girl and her mother were assaulted by the accused four days ago. The death of the girl has been reported and based on her post-mortem report, further action will be taken. Circle Officer Gola Rajesh Kumar said that Section 324 was also added in the trial on the basis of the girl's injuries.