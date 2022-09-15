Lakhimpur Kheri: A day after two Dalit minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, one person has been detained in relation to the case, police said. They also said said that currently he is being interrogated. The bodies of the two sisters, aged nearly 14 and 17 years respectively, were found allegedly hanging from a tree outside a village in Nighasan area of the district.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the post-mortem of both bodies is being done by a panel of doctors and the procedure is being videographed. IG Range Laxmi Singh has been sent to the spot. Based on the complaint by the family of the deceased a case has been lodged of rape and murder under the POCSO Act.

"The site is being inspected by senior police officers of the district. Upon receiving information, the Nighasan police reached the spot immediately and action is being taken to send the bodies for post-mortem examination as per rules. Legal action will be taken based on the investigation of the case," the local police said in a statement. Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev Suman, too, rushed to Nighasan to take stock of the incident.

Police said that the girls' family "did not file any complaint until their bodies were found". "We have sent the bodies for autopsy to ascertain the reason of death. However, as of now, we cannot rule out the possibility of suicide as there were no physical injuries on their bodies," the SP said.

Laxmi Singh, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range, said, "The girls were found hanging by their own dupattas. There were no apparent injuries on their bodies."The post-mortem, she said, will be conducted by a panel of experts. "We will file an FIR based on whatever the family tells us in their complaint," she added.

Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over women's safety in the state. "In Yogi government, goons are harassing mothers and sisters every day, very shameful. The government should get the matter investigated, the culprits should get the harshest punishment," he tweeted.