Jaipur: Rajasthan on Saturday reported 21 fresh cases of Omicron. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 43.

According to sources in the Health Department, out of the 21 new cases, 11 are from Jaipur, six are from Ajmer and three are from Udaipur. He also said that one of the patients is from Maharashtra.

He also said that the test results of the patients received from the National Institute of Virology Pune showed that all of them were positive for infection of the Omicron variant. He further revealed while five of the concerned patients had returned from abroad, three of them had come in contact with foreign travellers.

All the patients have been shifted to the dedicated Omicron ward prepared separately after the instructions of the Chief Medical and Health Officer. At the same time, a list of other people is also being prepared, who have come in contact with these persons.

Out of the 43 people who have tested positive for Omicron infection in the state, 28 patients have been found infected from Jaipur, four from Sikar, seven from Ajmer, three from Udaipur and one person from Maharashtra state.

