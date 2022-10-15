Jaipur: In a rare development, the Rajasthan High Court Saturday granted 15-day parole to a rape convict so that he could get his wife pregnant. A division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Sameer Jain gave the order while accepting the parole petition filed by the accused Rahul through his wife Brijesh Devi.

Rahul, 25, currently lodged at Alwar Central Jail, is serving 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a minor girl. He was convicted under sections 363, 366 and 376 (3) of IPC and the POCSO Act and sent to 20 years in jail in June this year. Rahul, however, has already served more than two years of imprisonment since the trial began.

While accepting the parole plea, the court said that the young wife of the accused is childless and will have to live without her husband for a long time. "..considering the peculiar fact that petition is filed by the young wife of the convict, who is issueless and is desirous of retaining/maintaining her marriage with convict who is incarcerated for a long period of time;

considering that petition is filed for having progeny for purpose of preservation of lineage and considering the young age of convict-petitioner...this court is inclined to allow the writ petition and release the convict petitioner on emergent parole for fifteen days," read the order.

The court has asked the accused to produce his own surety of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each to the jail superintendent. Apart from this, the jail superintendent can make a condition at his level to ensure the presence of the accused after the parole period.

The bench referred to an earlier judgment by Rajasthan High Court in a similar case where a man serving life imprisonment was granted 15 days parole to get his wife pregnant.